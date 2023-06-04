Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88. 704,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,970,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,682,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,831. 30.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $732.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

