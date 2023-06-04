Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $169.35, but opened at $183.17. Five Below shares last traded at $178.82, with a volume of 469,078 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five Below by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.62.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.