C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $33.20. 17,362,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 23,190,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Specifically, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 26.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in C3.ai by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

