Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 7.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.78. 4,802,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 10,890,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Up 12.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

