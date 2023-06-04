Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. 19,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 429,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Specifically, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,127,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $748.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

