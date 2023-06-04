Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $135.09, but opened at $141.80. Zscaler shares last traded at $141.30, with a volume of 1,225,419 shares traded.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

