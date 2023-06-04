Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as high as $139.75 and last traded at $137.61, with a volume of 343003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock worth $102,736,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading

Celsius Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

