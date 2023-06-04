PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $23.65. PagerDuty shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 2,649,766 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Down 17.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.