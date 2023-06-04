Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the online travel company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

