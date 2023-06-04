Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reduced by Zacks Research

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

