Zacks Research Weighs in on Danaher Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $234.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.32 and its 200 day moving average is $253.33. Danaher has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.