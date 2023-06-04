Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Cut by Analyst

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.56%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -72.97%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
