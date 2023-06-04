Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

American Public Education Stock Performance

American Public Education stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at $146,564.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.