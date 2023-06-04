Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
American Public Education Stock Performance
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%.
Institutional Trading of American Public Education
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Public Education
In other American Public Education news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at $146,564.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Public Education (APEI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.