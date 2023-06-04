Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

