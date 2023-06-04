Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Reduced by Analyst

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Autoliv stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

