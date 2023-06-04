Zacks Small Cap Comments on Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

