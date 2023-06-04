Zacks Research Weighs in on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $14.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.22 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

JLL stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.