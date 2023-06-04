Flowers Foods, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Flowers Foods in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

