William Blair Comments on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NMTR. Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.72 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 203,149.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,103,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,103,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849,246 shares during the last quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

