Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Issued By Dawson James

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genprex in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Genprex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Genprex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Genprex has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genprex by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genprex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

