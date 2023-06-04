Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Issued By Dawson James

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genprex in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Genprex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for Genprex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Genprex has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.67.
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
