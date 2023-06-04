Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,093.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 146,000 shares of company stock worth $293,240. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

