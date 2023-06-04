Zacks Research Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $205.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $287.56. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.