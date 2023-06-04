Zacks Research Comments on Westlake Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Westlake in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE WLK opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

