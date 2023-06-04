Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $6.80-$7.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.