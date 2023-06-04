Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 230,386 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average daily volume of 132,381 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after buying an additional 9,249,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after buying an additional 5,110,583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,957,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,941,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

