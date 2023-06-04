Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $205.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Primerica Trading Up 4.4 %

PRI stock opened at $189.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.61.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

