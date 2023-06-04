Traders Purchase Large Volume of Schlumberger Call Options (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 52,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 21,668 call options.

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.