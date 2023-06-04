Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

