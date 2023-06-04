Calavo Growers (CVGW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $594.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.71. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 47.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

