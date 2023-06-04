36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of 36Kr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

