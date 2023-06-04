36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th.
36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 7.89%.
36Kr Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.
About 36Kr
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.
