Arlo Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,747 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 332% compared to the typical daily volume of 636 call options.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,280,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

