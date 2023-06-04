Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $11.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. OLO has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,665 shares of company stock worth $176,701. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

