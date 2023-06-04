Brokerages Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target at $349.50

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SALRF. Pareto Securities lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DNB Markets lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
SalMar ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $43.70 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.
SalMar ASA Company Profile
SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SalMar ASA (SALRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.