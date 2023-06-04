Brokerages Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target at $349.50

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SALRF. Pareto Securities lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DNB Markets lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $43.70 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

