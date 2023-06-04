DISH Network Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 34,615 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 25,443 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,650,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,000 over the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

