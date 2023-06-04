Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Target Price at $76.50

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CD Projekt Price Performance

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $7.68 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

