Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $7.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of HLX opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

