Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $67.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

