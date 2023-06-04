Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $14.60

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,976 shares of company stock worth $470,856 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

