Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Target Price at GBX 59

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.73).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 49 ($0.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TLW stock opened at GBX 25.78 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.48. The company has a market capitalization of £373.81 million, a P/E ratio of 859.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 57 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

