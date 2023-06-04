Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $87.14

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.7 %

WH opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 695,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

