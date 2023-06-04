Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Stock Up 0.7 %

LMNR opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

In related news, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $49,950. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth $3,862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,677,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 417.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.