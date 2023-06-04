Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q1 guidance at $0.05-0.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.22-0.23 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YEXT opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 125.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

