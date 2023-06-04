ABM Industries (ABM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. ABM Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.40-$3.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.40-3.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABM Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,238,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ABM Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,571,000 after purchasing an additional 152,756 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 71.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

