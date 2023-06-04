Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CBRL stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. CL King raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
