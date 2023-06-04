Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. CL King raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 115,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

