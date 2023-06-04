Stitch Fix (SFIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFIX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,524,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 775,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

