JOANN (JOAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOAN opened at $1.51 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at JOANN

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella bought 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JOANN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in JOANN by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

