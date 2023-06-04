HealthEquity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthEquity Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Earnings History for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

