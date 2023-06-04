Ferguson (FERG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $147.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,258.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 706.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 98,371 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,236 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 290.7% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

