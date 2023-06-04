Skillsoft (SKIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Skillsoft has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.38 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 124.10%.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Price Performance

SKIL opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.