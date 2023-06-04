ZeroFox (ZFOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect ZeroFox to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. ZeroFox has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. On average, analysts expect ZeroFox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

ZeroFox stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000.

ZFOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZeroFox in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

